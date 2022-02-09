Barclays PLC Makes New $550,000 Investment in Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU)

Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 179,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Gaotu Techedu in the third quarter worth $14,133,000. 29.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GOTU opened at $2.12 on Wednesday. Gaotu Techedu Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $117.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $540.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of -1.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gaotu Techedu presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $8.80.

Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.

