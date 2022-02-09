Barclays PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) by 120.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,717 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Impinj were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 244.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Impinj by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,465,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,613,000 after buying an additional 116,340 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Impinj by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Impinj by 15.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 185,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,553,000 after purchasing an additional 24,901 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Impinj in the second quarter worth $26,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $413,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $78,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,010,827 shares of company stock worth $79,130,883 in the last three months. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PI opened at $83.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.37 and a beta of 2.33. Impinj, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.69 and a fifty-two week high of $94.39.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. raised their price objective on Impinj from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Impinj from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Impinj from $63.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.36.

About Impinj

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

