Barclays PLC Sells 13,339 Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,339 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in RealReal were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in RealReal by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in RealReal by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in RealReal in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in RealReal by 188.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in RealReal by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 170,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REAL opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. The RealReal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $30.22. The stock has a market cap of $877.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.80.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.33 million. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 132.56% and a negative net margin of 58.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Arnon Katz sold 2,184 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $33,393.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 15,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $241,719.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,258 shares of company stock valued at $1,581,736. 27.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on REAL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on RealReal from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James raised RealReal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wedbush raised RealReal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BTIG Research raised RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RealReal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

