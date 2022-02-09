Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Shares Sold by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) by 48.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,777 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Barings BDC were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Barings BDC by 11.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Barings BDC by 6.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Barings BDC in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Barings BDC by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 37,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Barings BDC during the third quarter worth $27,000. 88.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BBDC opened at $11.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.94. The company has a market capitalization of $536.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.64. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $34.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.06 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 75.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.23%. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is 59.86%.

BBDC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Barings BDC from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barings BDC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.15.

In other news, VP Thomas Mcdonnell purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $54,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.

