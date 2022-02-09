Barrington Research Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Hillenbrand in a research note issued on Thursday, February 3rd. Barrington Research analyst C. Howe now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.93. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Hillenbrand’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.93 EPS.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HI. Zacks Investment Research raised Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised Hillenbrand from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

NYSE:HI opened at $48.23 on Monday. Hillenbrand has a 1 year low of $40.30 and a 1 year high of $54.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.218 dividend. This is a positive change from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is 29.29%.

In other news, insider Nicholas R. Farrell sold 3,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $185,330.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher H. Trainor sold 7,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total value of $394,316.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 261,690 shares of company stock valued at $13,326,224. Insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the second quarter valued at $1,050,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Hillenbrand by 2,708.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 93,169 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Hillenbrand by 108,273.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 20,572 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Hillenbrand by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 96,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,841,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.