Bausch Health Companies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 148,577 call options on the company. This is an increase of 754% compared to the typical daily volume of 17,389 call options.

Shares of NYSE:BHC traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.93. The company had a trading volume of 6,186,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,707,056. Bausch Health Companies has a 1-year low of $22.30 and a 1-year high of $34.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.06.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BHC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

In other news, insider Robert Spurr sold 3,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $86,574.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Steven D. Miller acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.24 per share, with a total value of $1,212,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,825,000. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,271,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,166,000 after acquiring an additional 107,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 96,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 6,334 shares in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

