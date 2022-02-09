Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.35 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) will announce sales of $3.35 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Baxter International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.42 billion and the lowest is $3.29 billion. Baxter International reported sales of $3.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full year sales of $12.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.56 billion to $12.70 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $14.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.07 billion to $16.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Baxter International.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Baxter International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.91.

Shares of BAX traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,830,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,805,050. Baxter International has a one year low of $73.12 and a one year high of $89.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.86%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 3.4% in the third quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Baxter International by 1.0% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC increased its position in Baxter International by 2.6% in the third quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Baxter International by 140.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL increased its position in Baxter International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 17,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

