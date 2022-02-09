BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $2.83 Per Share

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BCE in a report released on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $2.83 per share for the year.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 11.83%. BCE’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share.

BCE has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $52.45 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.31. The stock has a market cap of $47.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.45. BCE has a 1 year low of $42.75 and a 1 year high of $53.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCE. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,092,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $605,026,000 after buying an additional 58,608 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,584,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $579,917,000 after buying an additional 95,776 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,066,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $545,795,000 after buying an additional 360,818 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,978,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $541,205,000 after buying an additional 334,072 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,913,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $538,284,000 after buying an additional 918,122 shares during the period. 43.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.39%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.