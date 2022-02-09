BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $2.83 Per Share

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BCE in a report released on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $2.83 per share for the year.
BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 11.83%. BCE’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share.
Shares of BCE stock opened at $52.45 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.31. The stock has a market cap of $47.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.45. BCE has a 1 year low of $42.75 and a 1 year high of $53.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCE. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,092,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $605,026,000 after buying an additional 58,608 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,584,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $579,917,000 after buying an additional 95,776 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,066,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $545,795,000 after buying an additional 360,818 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,978,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $541,205,000 after buying an additional 334,072 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,913,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $538,284,000 after buying an additional 918,122 shares during the period. 43.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.39%.
BCE Company Profile
BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.
