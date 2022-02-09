BCE (NYSE:BCE) PT Raised to C$68.00 at Desjardins

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Desjardins from C$66.50 to C$68.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for BCE’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.77 EPS.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BCE. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. CIBC upped their price objective on BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, TD Securities cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.33.
Shares of BCE opened at $52.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $47.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. BCE has a 1 year low of $42.75 and a 1 year high of $53.54.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in BCE by 6.3% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 3,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in BCE by 1.2% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in BCE by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 6,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in BCE by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in BCE by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. 43.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BCE Company Profile
BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.
