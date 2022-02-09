BCE (NYSE:BCE) PT Raised to C$68.00 at Desjardins

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Desjardins from C$66.50 to C$68.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for BCE’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BCE. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. CIBC upped their price objective on BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, TD Securities cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Get BCE alerts:

Shares of BCE opened at $52.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $47.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. BCE has a 1 year low of $42.75 and a 1 year high of $53.54.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. BCE had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BCE will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in BCE by 6.3% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 3,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in BCE by 1.2% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in BCE by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 6,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in BCE by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in BCE by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. 43.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCE Company Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.