BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $86.76

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $86.76 and traded as low as $79.29. BE Semiconductor Industries shares last traded at $79.29, with a volume of 313 shares.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of BE Semiconductor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

BE Semiconductor Industries NV engages in the development, manufacturing, marketing, sales, and service of semiconductor assembly equipment for the global semiconductor and electronics industries. Its products and services include machines conversion kits and upgrades; installation, start-up, and training services; spare parts; and extended warranty.

