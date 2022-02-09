Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,570,401 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 986,940 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $631,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BDX. Piper Sandler downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.67.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total transaction of $1,731,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,984 shares of company stock worth $2,641,931. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $276.49 on Wednesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $235.13 and a 12 month high of $276.92. The stock has a market cap of $78.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.84, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $254.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 60.21%.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

