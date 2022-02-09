Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 7.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,827,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 652,875 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,415,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% during the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.7% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 13.5% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 403 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.67.

NYSE:BDX traded up $3.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $280.27. The stock had a trading volume of 44,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,915. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.67. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $235.13 and a 12-month high of $276.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $79.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.69.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.79. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.55 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.21%.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total transaction of $1,731,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $58,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,984 shares of company stock worth $2,641,931. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

