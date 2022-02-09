Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Purchased by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 11.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,903 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $4,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 713,089 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $175,292,000 after purchasing an additional 77,242 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 174.6% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 340,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $83,682,000 after purchasing an additional 216,440 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 785,659 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $192,954,000 after purchasing an additional 21,402 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 861,476 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $211,843,000 after acquiring an additional 27,125 shares during the period. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $276.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $78.81 billion, a PE ratio of 47.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.69. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $235.13 and a 52 week high of $276.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.67.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.21%.

In related news, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total transaction of $1,731,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,984 shares of company stock worth $2,641,931. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.67.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.