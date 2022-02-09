Belden (NYSE:BDC) Shares Gap Down to $57.48

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $57.48, but opened at $55.98. Belden shares last traded at $55.43, with a volume of 594 shares traded.

BDC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. lifted their target price on shares of Belden from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Get Belden alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.49%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Belden during the fourth quarter worth about $74,932,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Belden by 5,440.7% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,103,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,318,000 after buying an additional 1,084,056 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Belden by 128.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,788,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,215,000 after buying an additional 1,007,213 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Belden during the third quarter worth about $26,305,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Belden by 31.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,107,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,985,000 after purchasing an additional 263,666 shares during the period. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Belden Company Profile (NYSE:BDC)

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.