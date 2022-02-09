Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Shares Up 13.1%

Benson Hill Inc (NYSE:BHIL)’s share price shot up 13.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.10 and last traded at $3.10. 13,619 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 507,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.74.
A number of brokerages have commented on BHIL. Barclays began coverage on Benson Hill in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Benson Hill in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Benson Hill in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 5.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.68.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Benson Hill in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Benson Hill in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Benson Hill in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Benson Hill in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Benson Hill in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 18.47% of the company’s stock.
About Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL)
Benson Hill Inc is a food technology company unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants with its cutting-edge food innovation engine. Benson Hill Inc, formerly known as Star Peak Corp II, is based in ST. LOUIS.
