Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Siltronic (FRA:WAF) a €135.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($155.17) target price on Siltronic (FRA:WAF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

WAF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oddo Bhf set a €165.00 ($189.66) target price on shares of Siltronic in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group set a €145.00 ($166.67) target price on shares of Siltronic in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €160.00 ($183.91) price target on shares of Siltronic in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($166.67) price target on shares of Siltronic in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($166.67) price target on shares of Siltronic in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of FRA:WAF opened at €110.50 ($127.01) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €131.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €135.21. Siltronic has a 12-month low of €53.00 ($60.92) and a 12-month high of €153.20 ($176.09).

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ wafers; and HiREF high reflective non-polished wafers.

