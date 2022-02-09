Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for RWS (LON:RWS)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of RWS (LON:RWS) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 810 ($10.95) target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 690 ($9.33) price target on shares of RWS in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 745 ($10.07) price objective on shares of RWS in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, cut their price objective on RWS from GBX 750 ($10.14) to GBX 745 ($10.07) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 747.50 ($10.11).

Shares of RWS opened at GBX 500.28 ($6.77) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.90. RWS has a one year low of GBX 471.40 ($6.37) and a one year high of GBX 838 ($11.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 583.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 604.29.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from RWS’s previous dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. RWS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.85%.

In related news, insider Ian El Mokadem purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 599 ($8.10) per share, for a total transaction of £29,950 ($40,500.34).

RWS Holdings plc engages in the translation, intellectual property (IP) support, life sciences language, and localization businesses. It operates through IP Services, Life Sciences, and Moravia segments. The IP Services segment provides patent translation and filing solutions, as well as IP search services.

