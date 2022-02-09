Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Buys 319 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,447 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in FedEx were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of FedEx by 308.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,625,430 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $362,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,285 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 5,753.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 755,054 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $165,576,000 after purchasing an additional 742,154 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 34.8% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $496,034,000 after purchasing an additional 583,900 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth $161,210,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $554,936,000 after purchasing an additional 281,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

FDX opened at $243.86 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $249.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.34. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $216.34 and a 1-year high of $319.90. The company has a market cap of $64.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.53%.

FDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $312.00 target price on FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.64.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

