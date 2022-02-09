Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Has $708,000 Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,881 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.7% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,740 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,787,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 227,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 41.5% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 11.3% during the third quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 42,022 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,330,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $58,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $851,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,984 shares of company stock valued at $2,641,931 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BDX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.67.

Shares of BDX opened at $276.49 on Wednesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $235.13 and a 1-year high of $276.92. The company has a market capitalization of $78.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.67.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 60.21%.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

