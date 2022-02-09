Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Purchases 275 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,844,000 after buying an additional 97,246 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 30.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 56,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 103,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,162,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 36.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $170.65 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.13 and a 52 week high of $178.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.88.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

