Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Sells 457 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lessened its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,204,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,780 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,400,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,343,000 after purchasing an additional 227,161 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,531,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,773,000 after purchasing an additional 33,949 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 10,046,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,358,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $67.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $47.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.61. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $51.29 and a 1-year high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 10.58%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.82%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $1,980,000.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $2,507,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,033 shares of company stock valued at $5,133,297. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on JCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.93.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

