Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Sells 999 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IUSG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 274.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 5,168 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,553,000 after purchasing an additional 10,457 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 49,342.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 12,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $245,000.

IUSG stock opened at $105.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.98. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $84.53 and a 1-year high of $117.49.

