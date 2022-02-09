Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) Shares Down 6.3%

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX)’s stock price fell 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.50 and last traded at $21.50. 328 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 138,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.95.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BWMX shares. Small Cap Consu reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Betterware de Mexico in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Betterware de Mexico from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $746.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.30.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 11.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Betterware de Mexico by 42.0% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 33,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 9,870 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP lifted its stake in Betterware de Mexico by 49.3% during the second quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 34,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 11,451 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives lifted its stake in Betterware de Mexico by 48.5% during the second quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 20,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Betterware de Mexico by 1.5% during the second quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 4.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Betterware de Mexico

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

