Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) Shares Down 6.3%

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX)’s stock price fell 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.50 and last traded at $21.50. 328 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 138,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.95.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BWMX shares. Small Cap Consu reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Betterware de Mexico in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Betterware de Mexico from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.
The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $746.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.30.
About Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX)
Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.
Receive News & Ratings for Betterware de Mexico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Betterware de Mexico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.