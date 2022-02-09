Bifrost Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.03 Million (BFC)

Bifrost (CURRENCY:BFC) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One Bifrost coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0851 or 0.00000149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bifrost has a market cap of $42.37 million and $2.03 million worth of Bifrost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bifrost has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004545 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00041991 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.51 or 0.00107999 BTC.

Bifrost (CRYPTO:BFC) is a coin. Bifrost’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 498,174,199 coins. Bifrost’s official Twitter account is @HxkWTHbBq640IAh and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bifrost is thebifrost.io . Bifrost’s official message board is medium.com/bifrost/bfc-initial-uniswap-listing-8f38e1179b16

According to CryptoCompare, “Bifrost is a multichain middleware platform that enables developers to use multiple blockchain protocols simultaneously and seamlessly. “

