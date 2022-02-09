Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect Bio-Rad Laboratories to post earnings of $2.87 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of BIO opened at $617.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $682.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $735.13. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 52 week low of $547.22 and a 52 week high of $832.70.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total value of $1,157,954.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $915.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

