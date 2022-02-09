BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Stake Raised by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 329.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,270 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 220.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,939 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 10.7% during the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 10,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.5% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,291,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,854,000 after purchasing an additional 79,355 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth approximately $1,804,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 258.8% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 35,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 25,943 shares in the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $88.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 1,106.38, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $71.59 and a one year high of $92.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.00.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $496,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total value of $372,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,733. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BMRN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.25.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

