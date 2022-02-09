Bitcloud (BTDX) Market Capitalization Reaches $256,013.46

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 151.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 9th. One Bitcloud coin can now be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcloud has a market cap of $256,013.46 and $49.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcloud has traded 157.1% higher against the US dollar.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,408.15 or 1.00137150 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00069651 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $115.17 or 0.00259701 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00014928 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.13 or 0.00155881 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $144.86 or 0.00326658 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006345 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001248 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001445 BTC.

Bitcloud is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 38,486,116 coins. Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.cc . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

