Bitcoin SV Hits Market Capitalization of $1.92 Billion (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for $101.16 or 0.00229089 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $1.92 billion and $108.14 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,157.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $345.64 or 0.00782752 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004417 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00021013 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,974,670 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

