BitCore Price Up 6.8% Over Last 7 Days (BTX)

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. In the last seven days, BitCore has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitCore coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000269 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitCore has a market cap of $2.16 million and $197,518.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,285.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,225.40 or 0.07283156 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $138.74 or 0.00313277 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.80 or 0.00774055 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00015322 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00010568 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00080563 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $187.04 or 0.00422356 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $101.40 or 0.00228968 BTC.

About BitCore

BitCore (CRYPTO:BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

BitCore Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

