BitMart Token 24-Hour Volume Reaches $18.00 Million (BMX)

BitMart Token (CURRENCY:BMX) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 9th. BitMart Token has a total market capitalization of $56.84 million and $18.00 million worth of BitMart Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitMart Token has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. One BitMart Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000736 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004582 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00041899 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.08 or 0.00108197 BTC.

BitMart Token Profile

BitMart Token is a coin. Its launch date was December 28th, 2017. BitMart Token’s total supply is 640,881,616 coins and its circulating supply is 173,717,945 coins. BitMart Token’s official website is www.bitmart.com . BitMart Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMartExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitMart Token is /r/BitMartExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “BMX is an ERC20 based token issued by BitMart exchange. When users conduct trading on BitMart, they will get a discount on the trading fee if they have BMX, no matter what token they trade. “

