BlackRock Inc. Acquires 130,443 Shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,761,707 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 130,443 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $53,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the 2nd quarter worth about $611,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,841 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 7,024 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 33,432.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 93,892 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after buying an additional 93,612 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the second quarter worth about $363,000. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SKM opened at $26.38 on Wednesday. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $25.19 and a fifty-two week high of $50.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.80. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 12.73%.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.3867 dividend. This is a boost from SK Telecom Co.,Ltd’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.90%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SKM. Zacks Investment Research lowered SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

About SK Telecom Co.,Ltd

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

