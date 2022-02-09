BlackRock Inc. Has $55.73 Million Holdings in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,888,117 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 107,472 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in ADT were worth $55,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in ADT during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of ADT by 274.0% during the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 9,350 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADT in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ADT during the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in ADT by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,824 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ADT alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADT. TheStreet upgraded ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of ADT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of ADT in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.25 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.21.

Shares of NYSE:ADT opened at $7.75 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.01 and its 200-day moving average is $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62. ADT Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $11.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 2.10.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. ADT had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 8.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ADT Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

ADT Profile

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT).

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.