BlackRock Inc. Has $56.75 Million Position in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 858,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,210 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.06% of Lovesac worth $56,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Lovesac by 6.5% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 4.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Lovesac by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lovesac in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Lovesac news, insider Albert Jack Krause sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $137,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 3,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total value of $256,473.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,626 shares of company stock valued at $13,447,444 over the last ninety days. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $49.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.29. The Lovesac Company has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $95.51. The firm has a market cap of $755.55 million, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.34.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $116.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.19 million. Lovesac had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Lovesac Company will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

LOVE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet cut Lovesac from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Lovesac from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Lovesac from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said they reported strong Q3 results citing the company’s innovative product offering, increasing brand awareness, and quick delivery times contributing to its revenue growth. She believes EBITDA growth will outpace revenue growth despite gross margin pressure as a stronger-than-expected top-line forecast should drive operating leverage. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lovesac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.63.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

