BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,184,072 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 152,348 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.09% of El Pollo Loco worth $53,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in El Pollo Loco during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 283,000.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 339.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in El Pollo Loco by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LOCO opened at $13.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.58. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $488.09 million, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.47.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LOCO. TheStreet lowered shares of El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on El Pollo Loco in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, El Pollo Loco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

In other news, COO Miguel Lozano sold 25,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $324,813.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 47.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

