BlackRock MuniAssets Fund (NYSE:MUA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 7,061 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 63,029 shares.The stock last traded at $14.30 and had previously closed at $14.19.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.46.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0455 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.
About BlackRock MuniAssets Fund (NYSE:MUA)
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.
