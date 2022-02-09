BlackRock MuniAssets Fund (NYSE:MUA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 7,061 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 63,029 shares.The stock last traded at $14.30 and had previously closed at $14.19.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.46.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0455 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUA. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 1,374.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,760 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 2,464.0% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniAssets Fund (NYSE:MUA)

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

