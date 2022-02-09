Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) Stock Holdings Lowered by Kestrel Investment Management Corp

Kestrel Investment Management Corp reduced its holdings in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 37,400 shares during the quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Blucora were worth $3,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Blucora by 2.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 630,908 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,836,000 after acquiring an additional 17,443 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Blucora by 1.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,413,896 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,043,000 after acquiring an additional 22,896 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Blucora in the third quarter worth approximately $653,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Blucora by 39.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 138,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 39,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Blucora by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 27,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BCOR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Blucora from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Blucora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

In related news, CEO Christopher William Walters bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.73 per share, for a total transaction of $167,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark A. Ernst bought 19,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.22 per share, with a total value of $324,043.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 47,978 shares of company stock valued at $796,083 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Blucora stock traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, reaching $17.58. The stock had a trading volume of 25,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,864. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Blucora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.21 and a fifty-two week high of $18.83. The stock has a market cap of $856.48 million, a P/E ratio of -41.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.66.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

