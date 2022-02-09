BMO Capital Markets Lowers Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $280.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $383.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $313.82.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $252.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $56.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $290.86 and its 200 day moving average is $284.84. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1 year low of $249.79 and a 1 year high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.29%.

In related news, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total transaction of $1,733,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne Thomas Smith purchased 1,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $297.76 per share, with a total value of $499,939.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

