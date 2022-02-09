BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (LEO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on February 28th

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has decreased its dividend by 4.2% over the last three years.

LEO stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,845. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a 52 week low of $7.66 and a 52 week high of $9.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.20.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 6.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 16.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 114,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 16,045 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 11.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 154,395 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 16,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 1.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 835,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,267,000 after purchasing an additional 9,108 shares in the last quarter. 11.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

