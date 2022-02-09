BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (LEO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on February 28th

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has decreased its dividend by 4.2% over the last three years.
LEO stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,845. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a 52 week low of $7.66 and a 52 week high of $9.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.20.
About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals (LEO)
- XPO Logistics Gets The Market Back In Gear
- The Trend Still Appears to be a Friend of Simon Property Group
- Harley-Davidson Roars Back To Life
- Smoking Hot Results Sends Chipotle Mexican Grill Higher
- Here’s Why Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) Is About To Take Off
Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.