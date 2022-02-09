Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th.

Boise Cascade has raised its dividend payment by 1,706.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Boise Cascade has a dividend payout ratio of 7.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Boise Cascade to earn $9.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.2%.

Shares of BCC stock traded up $1.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Boise Cascade has a 1-year low of $45.83 and a 1-year high of $83.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.55.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Boise Cascade stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 30.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,166 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 67,416 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.73% of Boise Cascade worth $16,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BCC shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boise Cascade currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.80.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

