Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $84.73

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $84.73 and last traded at $84.73, with a volume of 519 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.40.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BCC. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boise Cascade has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 3.34%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,985,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,904,000 after purchasing an additional 246,789 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 254.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 320,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,729,000 after buying an additional 230,320 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 46.6% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 655,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,368,000 after purchasing an additional 208,400 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 1,382.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 194,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,481,000 after purchasing an additional 181,071 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 126.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 296,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,013,000 after acquiring an additional 165,786 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boise Cascade Company Profile (NYSE:BCC)

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.