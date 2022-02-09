Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 6,623.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 18,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000.

BOOT stock opened at $86.34 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.42. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.73 and a 12 month high of $134.50. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.90.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $485.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.76 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

In other Boot Barn news, Director Peter Starrett sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.94, for a total transaction of $334,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory V. Hackman sold 9,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total transaction of $1,252,178.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,849 shares of company stock valued at $3,314,861. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $138.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $135.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.83.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

