Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Booz Allen Hamilton has raised its dividend by 94.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Booz Allen Hamilton has a payout ratio of 37.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Booz Allen Hamilton to earn $4.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.1%.

NYSE BAH opened at $74.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.87 and a 200-day moving average of $83.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $91.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 54.65%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

BAH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

In other news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,336,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

