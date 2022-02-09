Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.100-$4.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.31 billion-$8.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.47 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Cowen lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.75.

Shares of NYSE BAH traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,018,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,921. Booz Allen Hamilton has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $91.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.41. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.73.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.65% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 35.32%.

In related news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,336,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

