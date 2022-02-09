BORA (BORA) Market Cap Tops $1.00 Billion

BORA (CURRENCY:BORA) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. Over the last week, BORA has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One BORA coin can now be purchased for $1.16 or 0.00002632 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BORA has a total market capitalization of $1.00 billion and $406.96 million worth of BORA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004484 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00042060 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.15 or 0.00106750 BTC.

BORA Profile

BORA is a coin. It launched on July 2nd, 2018. BORA’s total supply is 1,205,750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 861,250,000 coins. The official website for BORA is boraecosystem.com . BORA’s official message board is medium.com/boraecosystem . BORA’s official Twitter account is @bora_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BORA is https://reddit.com/r/Bora_Ecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BORA ISLAND is a decentralized entertainment platform focused on distributing digital contents and providing incentives to the participants.BORA is an ERC20 token that serves as the ecosystem's currency. “

BORA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BORA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BORA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BORA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

