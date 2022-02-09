Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.720-$1.740 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Boston Properties also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.300-$7.450 EPS.

NYSE BXP traded up $2.04 on Wednesday, reaching $115.81. The stock had a trading volume of 9,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 5.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.37. Boston Properties has a 1-year low of $90.97 and a 1-year high of $128.00. The company has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.68. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $731.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Boston Properties will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 123.66%.

BXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Boston Properties from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Boston Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Boston Properties from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $129.27.

In other news, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,116 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total value of $251,571.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Douglas T. Linde sold 34,476 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $4,088,164.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

