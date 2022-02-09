BP (LON:BP) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of BP (LON:BP) in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 401 ($5.42) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on BP from GBX 570 ($7.71) to GBX 590 ($7.98) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on BP from GBX 425 ($5.75) to GBX 450 ($6.09) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.47) price objective on shares of BP in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.75) price objective on shares of BP in a report on Friday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BP currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 442.22 ($5.98).

Shares of BP stock opened at GBX 399 ($5.40) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.48, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.16. BP has a 1 year low of GBX 254 ($3.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 418 ($5.65). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 359.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 335.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £78.46 billion and a PE ratio of 16.63.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. BP’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other BP news, insider Bernard Looney purchased 93 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 344 ($4.65) per share, with a total value of £319.92 ($432.62).

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

