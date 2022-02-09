BP (LON:BP) PT Raised to GBX 475

BP (LON:BP) had its price target increased by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 450 ($6.09) to GBX 475 ($6.42) in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BP. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.47) price target on shares of BP in a report on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of BP from GBX 570 ($7.71) to GBX 590 ($7.98) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.75) price target on shares of BP in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 401 ($5.42) target price on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 446.11 ($6.03).

BP stock opened at GBX 399 ($5.40) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 359.14 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 335.13. BP has a 52 week low of GBX 254 ($3.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 418 ($5.65). The firm has a market capitalization of £78.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.48.

In other BP news, insider Bernard Looney purchased 93 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 344 ($4.65) per share, with a total value of £319.92 ($432.62).

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

