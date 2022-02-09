BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BP Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership. It owns, acquires, operates and develops pipelines and other midstream assets. The Company provides crude oil, natural gas and refined products. It offers an onshore crude oil, refined, and diluent pipeline systems. BP Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, Texas. “

Get BP Midstream Partners alerts:

BPMP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $13.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of BP Midstream Partners from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.12.

NYSE:BPMP opened at $18.57 on Tuesday. BP Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $19.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.24.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.11). BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 59.72% and a net margin of 129.02%. The business had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.73 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This is a positive change from BP Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. BP Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 99.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPMP. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 348.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,228,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,279,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168,532 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 279.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,309,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173,027 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,276,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,085,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,813,000 after purchasing an additional 525,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,542,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,337,000 after purchasing an additional 251,547 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BP Midstream Partners Company Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP engages in the operation, development, and acquisition of pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products and diluent pipelines, and refined product terminals. The company was founded on May 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BP Midstream Partners (BPMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BP Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.