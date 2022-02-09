BP (NYSE:BP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BP (NYSE:BP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $50.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 billion. BP had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS.

Shares of BP stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.56. The company had a trading volume of 458,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,184,505. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.43. BP has a one year low of $21.16 and a one year high of $33.59. The firm has a market cap of $110.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.16.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BP stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 304,469 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BP. Evercore ISI raised shares of BP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of BP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of BP from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.80.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

