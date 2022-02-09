Breaking Data (CVE:BKD) Trading Down 2.8%

Breaking Data Corp. (CVE:BKD) fell 2.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.70. 45,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 94,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.70.
Breaking Data Company Profile (CVE:BKD)
Further Reading
- Institutions Are Buying Alpha And Omega Semiconductor Limited
- Buy Pfizer Before the Smart Money Catches On to the Plot
- Logitech is Nearing the Bottom Here
- Aw Snap!: The Buy Opportunity on Snap Stock is Disappearing Fast
- Small-Cap CTS Corporation Positioned For Big Business
Receive News & Ratings for Breaking Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Breaking Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.